As you can see below, Killer Kross (formerly known as Karrion Kross in WWE) has made his return to in-ring competition after last night’s FSW (Future Stars of Wrestling) Vegas event. Kross performed in the main event, defeating Jacob Fatu to earn the vacant FSW Grand Championship.

After the match, Kross gave a heartfelt speech about his journey to WWE and back to the indies.

“Eight years ago, I got in front of many of you. And to see you guys here tonight, I just wanted to say that this has definitely been the roughest last two years in human history in a very long time. I’m glad to see that you guys are sticking together in support of professional wrestling. If you guys have known me for many years, you know I’m not into this pandering s**t, I’m speaking to you from the heart. Thank you so much for staying with me through the course of this company.

“It’s people like you guys who elevated me to be where I was. All of us here, created something for me and for you, years ago, and s**t got weird in the last four months on TV, real weird. However, I will say this: the thing that we created here together, through these shows, we all got to see that on NXT. Which, in my opinion, is pretty f**king awesome. I will be back and I can’t wait to see you guys on the next show, I will. If you’re going to take away anything I say tonight, remember this: the glass, no matter what, is always half full. Thank you, guys.”

After working for various promotions such as Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA, and Lucha Underground for several years, Killer Kross joined WWE in the winter of 2020. As Karrion Kross, he would quickly wise up the ranks for WWE’s NXT brand, winning the NXT Championship from Keith Lee in the summer of 2020 before having to vacate it due to injury. He would regain the title in April of 2021 and hold it until August when he dropped the title to Samoa Joe, who also was released later in 2021.

Other stars that appeared at FSW Vegas last night included Davey Richards, Brian Cage, Chris Bey, and several other top stars. You can see the full lineup at this link.

You can see highlights below:

DOOMSDAY SAITO FROM KROSS! #FSWMecca pic.twitter.com/tr7TNWoNFq — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) February 5, 2022

