This past weekend’s WWE Royal Rumble was filled with many highs and lows for fans watching at home, including another year where Kofi Kingston tried to save himself from elimination with a memorable save. This time, however, Kofi Kingston’s attempt at a new Rumble memory ended in a botch that sent him home early.

Entering the Rumble at #24, Kingston was immediately in trouble as Kevin Owens pushed him off the top rope upon entering. Kingston leaped and managed to hang on to the barricade, but the replays showed that the former WWE Champion’s feet touched the floor.

Now, the New Day member has taken to social media to address the ongoing criticisms from people online. He says he stands by his decision to attempt the spot and without such a risk, there is no great reward.

“The past couple days on social media, I’ve gotten a lot of “Why would you think that was even possible?” and “Why would you even try that?” The answer to that question is quite easy: because of the potential reward. What if you were to succeed in overcoming what is deemed “impossible”?

The sense of accomplishment felt when you beat the odds and brazenly defy the probabilities is purely ecstatic. Peoples questions then morph into “How in the world did you do that?!” and “I never thought that would be possible!

”But alas, it was not to be…this time…However, even in failure there is also a reward; one that may be more valuable than success. That reward is: Self learning and growth. True strength. Failure forces you to take look within and learn about yourself. Do you mope around and sulk? Do you hide and feel sorry for yourself? Maybe for a little while. I think that’s natural. But then you use those emotions as a catalyst to push yourself and to drive yourself to be better.

The castles of success are built in part from keystones of failure…Anyway, this isn’t a cry for sympathetic messages in the comments or anything lol. I just saw this as a great opportunity to encourage people out there who might be on the fence about trying something because it’s too risky or because they are afraid. Push yourself to try, even when you know the risks.

In my case, all the possible risks became a reality: physical injury, the emotional weight of letting people down by literally falling short of delivering on their expectations, the risk of being laughed at and ridiculed for deciding to try the impossible.

And still if given another chance in choosing whether or not to make the attempt…I’d change nothing.

No guts, no glory. No risk it, no biscuit. No pressure, no diamonds. You gotta bet it to get it. All the quotes…Many great rewards come to those who push the limits…———#royalrumble———🎵 @nlechoppamusic – Still Hood”

