Kota Ibushi’s comeback from injury is on hold. New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced early Monday that Ibushi has been pulled from its 50th Anniversary show on Tuesday and the New Japan Cup tournament.

“Kota Ibushi has been diligently preparing for a scheduled return on March 1 at the Nippon Budokan,” NJPW announced on its English language website. “However, after careful consultation with trainers, medical staff, and the NJPW medical committee, and based on the results of a final medical evaluation, the difficult decision has been made to delay Ibushi’s return, and remove him from Wednesday’s Anniversary card.”

The article on NJPW’s website went on to explain that Ibushi will also be held out of the New Japan Cup tournament. First-round matches are scheduled to begin on Wednesday.

“Furthermore, after concerns around Ibushi’s condition across several potential singles matches in the New Japan Cup tournament, the decision has been made for him to withdraw,” NJPW explained. “His first-round match against Great-O-Khan on March 6 will be considered forfeit, and O-Khan will advance to March 12 in Aichi where he will face Taiji Ishimori.”

NJPW also announced Monday that Hiroyoshi Tenzan will also miss Tuesday’s Anniversary show and the New Japan Cup. Tenzan has been nursing a knee injury that caused him to miss several shows earlier this month.

Kota Ibushi and Tenzan were scheduled to participate in an 8-man tag team match on Tuesday’s Anniversary card. NJPW announced they will be replaced by Young Lions Yuto Nakashima and Kosei Fujita, who will team with Satoshi Kojima and Yuji Nagata to face the United Empire’s Will Ospreay, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb, and Aaron Henare.

Kota Ibushi has not wrestled since he suffered a shoulder injury that abruptly ended the G1 Climax Final last October. Ibushi was injured when he missed a Phoenix Splash. The referee stepped in to end the match. Kazuchika Okada was declared the winner of the match and the tournament.

