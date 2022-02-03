AEW’s Kyle O’Reilly was a recent guest on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. During the interview, he discussed his famous title guitar dance. This is something he did with the NXT Tag Team Championships, and he revealed how that all came to be.

“As a kid, you see the Hogan’s coming out playing it,” he said. “We had a really cool theme song, I didn’t plan on doing that, I just came out, and I kind of just turned into a psychedelic funky priest slapping the bass on his title belt. The music took over, and it turned into a thing of itself.

“People were like, ‘oh you’ve got to do the guitar thing tonight,’ ‘what guitar thing?’ ‘You know, the thing on the belt,’ and then I just kept doing it. I guess people liked it for whatever reason. I thought it looked stupid as hell when I did it, but if people like it then alright.”

Kyle O’Reilly also reflected on his time with the Undisputed Era. He revealed that his favorite moment of that run was when Roderick Strong joined them. This took place at NXT Takeover: New Orleans, where Strong turned on Pete Dunne to side with the group.

“I think when the group was completed when Roderick Strong joined the group,” he admitted. “Bobby had a bad knee, we needed another guy to complete the package. When the group first started we were like, ‘there can’t be anyone else a part of this thing.’ But we all sort of agreed that if there had to be another guy, we think Roddy would fit in tremendously.

“Because we were tight with him, he came up in this business with us and we are all legitimately close friends. He brings something to the group that we desperately needed. Low and behold, we get approached, ‘we are thinking about adding Roddy into the group,’ we were like, ‘perfect.’ So once the group is complete and there were four members, that’s such a special moment and it was really cool.”

Kyle O’Reilly touched on the fact he and Bobby Fish are now using their old theme again. This is something they had before WWE, but he admitted to not initially being a big fan of it. However, now he can’t imagine using anything else.

“I love that tune,” he said. “We had that all throughout Ring Of Honor and in New Japan, and it’s weird. Same with the Undisputed theme song. At first, when you hear it you’re like, ‘erm, I’m not thrilled about it, but Dan Valentine, it’s kind of cool, he sort of sounds like Danzig when he’s singing, so I can get behind this.’

“But the more you use it the more it jives with you. The more the crowd goes, ‘oh yeah, this is the part where we say yeah,’ they get interested in it and get involved. It ended up suiting us, and now I can’t imagine ever coming out with Bobby to another song.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit AEW Unrestricted with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]