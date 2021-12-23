New AEW signee Kyle O’Reilly is grateful that his abilities have taken him to a new frontier where he can explore his “ass-kicking ways.”

Through several tweets, O’Reilly made his first comments following his AEW debut on last night’s Dynamite. O’Reilly thanked AEW President Tony Khan for providing him with the opportunity, and hoped that his fans will continue to support him in his new journey.

O’Reilly also declared that reDRagon is officially back together. As noted, O’Reilly reunited with Adam Cole and Bobby Fish for the first time since their days together as Undisputed Era in WWE NXT.

O’Reilly will make his AEW in-ring debut on next week’s Dynamite: New Year’s Smash where Undisputed Era will face Orange Cassidy & Best Friends in a Trios Match. You can see Kyle O’Reilly’s tweets below.

Life is crazy and I’m very grateful that my professional wrestling abilities have taken me to a new frontier in which to explore my ass-kicking ways. Proud to be apart of @AEW and thanks to @TonyKhan for the opportunity. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021

If you’re a fan of mine from elsewhere I hope you continue to support me. If you’re new to KOR prepare to see a man that pours his f’n soul into that ring every night and has an unquenchable thirst for cans of whoop ass. — Kyle O'Reilly (@KORcombat) December 23, 2021