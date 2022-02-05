As seen in the images below, former WWE star Lince Dorado, arguably most recognizable from his time in the Lucha House Party stable, is teasing his arrival in All Elite Wrestling.

Evil Uno of The Dark Order posted an image of himself posing in the ring as his name and record of 51-28 was displayed. Dorado would then comment on the post, writing “See you soon,” which understandably got the attention of Evil Uno. He replied with the eyes emoji, expressing his interest and surprise.

It was noted back in September 2021 how Dorado and his partner, Gran Metalik, requested their WWE departures after being asked to lose to Garza and Carrillo at the WWE Main Event tapings on September 13 in Boston. This was the last WWE bout for Dorado and Metalik together, but Dorado took a singles loss to Cedric Alexander on Main Event the following week.

Dorado opened up about the conversations in a recent interview with Sports Illustrated, explaining that although he had big dreams of becoming a top WWE star, he felt marginalized to only a high-flyer.

“Before I asked for my release, I remember telling the WWE office ‘if this is the best you have for us, it isn’t enough,’” Dorado revealed. “We spent weeks, months, and years presenting something that wasn’t stereotypical, that wasn’t generic. I had six years there total, and by the third year, I saw my glass ceiling, and I was so determined to break it. They understood I was a luchador, but they didn’t understand the story or the motive or the creative thought that went into being a luchador. All they saw was ‘this is just a guy in a mask that does incredible things.’

“One of the things we told Vince McMahon was that wrestling, for us, was the easy part. We wanted to be superstars. And I didn’t want to be WWE’s Spanish star. I wanted to be represented as a WWE star who happened to have Latino culture and background. But they saw me only as a high-flyer. I knew I could be so much more, and that’s what I am working to become.”

You can see the full comment from Lince Dorado below:

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]inc.com