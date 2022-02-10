Lita will challenge Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship later this month at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. It will be the seventh event WWE has staged in Saudi Arabia. The shows have drawn criticism. Lita admits she was once among those critics.

“I was outspoken on the early relationship on WWE and Saudi,” Lita told Ring The Belle. “Oh, they say they want women to wrestle over there, there’s no women on the card. [There are now] women on the card.

“And I’ve talked to the women personally that have been over there. And they’re like, ‘It’s unbelievable. There are women crying, never thinking they would get to see two women be so strong in the ring’. They’re like, ‘It’s really powerful. You’re going to enjoy that.’ And so, sure, do they have a long way to go? Do we as a society have a long way to go? Absolutely. But, you got to take the opportunities when they’re there.”

Lita’s latest run in WWE began with the news that she would participate in the women’s Royal Rumble last month. She’s hoping to inspire women wrestlers past and present.

“Just this whole chapter right now is very full circle,” Lita said. “Like, not only with Becky and being in the locker room these past few RAWs. Like, hanging out with these women that saw me on television when they decided to wrestle. But then also too, all these years later, not only still be paying that forward, but in two ways.

“Like, not only these women in Saudi Arabia that never thought they would see two women wrestle but to go, ‘Okay, you don’t have to be a young athlete in your 20s to win the title and that you can be a mom or can be having your second career. You can send your kids off to school and you can still achieve your goals and persevere and do whatever you thought was unthinkable. So I love that part of it too. So these women that grew up with me that I’m like, ‘No, you still can’. So I think about them. I think about them and their children.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Ring The Belle with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

