It appears NXT announcer McKenzie Mitchell is now an honorary fourth member of Toxic Attraction.

After this week’s NXT 2.0 went off the air, Mitchell implored NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose to make her the fourth member of the heel faction. As seen in the tweets below, Rose accepted Mitchell’s request.

Earlier on the show, Mitchell joined Toxic Attraction in the Toxic Lounge to watch the NXT Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic First Round Match featuring Io Shirai and Kay Lee Ray vs. Lash Legend and Amari Miller. During the segment, NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne would mock Cora Jade and Raquel Gonzalez for their recent training videos, while also trash-talking Shirai and Ray.

Toxic Attraction remained in the Toxic Lounge to watch another Dusty Classic First Round Match between Ivy Nile and Tatum Paxley vs. Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter. You can click here for the updated tourney bracket.

Rose and Mitchell were likely joking around, but it will be interesting to see if their Twitter interaction becomes a part of a storyline. You can see the relevant tweets below.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]