It appears Mick Foley is looking to lock down one of his more famous wrestling personas, Cactus Jack. According to the USPTO Trademark database, the WWE Hall of Famer and wrestling legend filed to trademark Cactus Jack on February 18.

According to the filing, Mick Foley is looking to trademark Cactus Jack for both use of merchandise, particularly for hats, shirts, sweatshirts, and other items, and for general pro wrestling/sports entertainment use. Mick Foley currently sells Cactus Jack merchandise on his Pro Wrestling Tees store, making this a likely case of Foley securing the trademark to prevent any future difficulty.

The Cactus Jack trademark had previously been held from WWE, where Mick Foley has worked on and off with since 1996, including several matches under the Cactus Jack persona. The promotion abandoned the trademark in 2010, two years prior to Foley’s official in-ring retirement at the 2012 Royal Rumble.

Despite this, WWE would later attempt to block rapper Travis Scott from attempting to trademark Cactus Jack in 2018, after Scott launched Cactus Jack Records in 2017.

While Mick Foley is also known for his personas Mankind and Dude Love, Cactus Jack has been his most frequently used persona throughout his career, as well as Foley’s favorite persona. Foley worked as Cactus Jack in over 20 promotions, including WCW, ECW, All Japan Pro Wrestling, WCCW, and WWE. His last match under the persona was in 2004, where he lost to Randy Orton at Backlash in a No Holds Barred Match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship.

