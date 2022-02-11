Mickie James recently spoke with SportsKeeda Wrestling about the trash bag incident that took place following her WWE release. The company sent all of her belongings inside the bag, which is something that caused a huge controversy. Mickie reflected on the situation, revealing Vince McMahon phoned her personally that day.

“Multiple apologies. And I’ve said that and I think a lot of people go, like, ‘well, you were negative’. And I was like, ‘well, there’s a difference between negativity and honesty in the sense because I don’t feel like I was ever vindictive or any of those things.’ Because I spoke to Vince on the phone personally the day that it happened,” Mickie said. “He called me and we had a conversation. I go back and I replay that day in my head so many times. I had missed calls from Johnny Ace, from Hunter, from Stephanie, and they had all sent me text messages. And I was also in the middle of a photoshoot when all this when the thing went viral.

“Because I was literally walking out of my house when the first package arrived. And I’ve said this but I’ll go ahead of reiterate. I was walking out of the house before this photoshoot that had been planned for months to shoot the cover art for Grown-A– Woman with Chapel Hearts. So they were already, you know, they were coming from Mississippi. So they were already downtown Nashville heading over to the location and I was gonna go meet them then there.

“And then my package arrived and I was like, ‘I know what’s in my drawer. Like what I had so I had jackets and all these like, sequined, like, things. And I’m like, ‘ah, I wonder if there’s like, anything in here for, I can use for the shoot. Like a jacket or like some tops or something like that. I can have one of them throw on a jacket.’ Just extra options for the photoshoot because if you take photos you know photoshoots can take hours and you need multiple changes.

“I had a bunch of stuff but I wanted obviously more. I can never have enough. And so that’s what I did, I opened the box and that’s what I saw. I kind of, shot through the picture and did the post, and out the door, I went. And then a couple of hours later, I take a break from, in the middle of the shoot and I see all these calls and my phone is blowing up. I realized what had happened I was like, ‘oh God, it got, it got a lot more traction than I thought it was going to get.’ All for a positive thing.”

Mickie James recently walked through the forbidden door in order to compete inside the Royal Rumble. It was a groundbreaking moment in wrestling, and she revealed a backstage moment that took place. WWE’s President Nick Khan personally apologized to her due to the trash bag situation. He admitted that it shouldn’t have ever happened.

“Nick Khan came up to me at the show and apologized,” Mickie James revealed. “I don’t even know that he was a part of, like, I think he was a part of the company. But I hadn’t met him or knew who he was at that time because it was early transitional days. But even he apologized to me at TV, ‘this should’ve never happened.’ I agree it should’ve never happened. It shouldn’t have happened 10 years ago and now it’ll never happen again.

“So I’m not sorry that it did what it did as far as posting it. Because it was a raw and authentic thing and it created a positive thing and created acknowledgment from every company. That they have to be aware of how it can look to a talent, especially a young up and coming talent who, this has been their dream their whole life and now it’s just be lost. Because you know, 10 years ago Mickie when she received her package took that very differently than this Mickie because I’m just way more involved.

“Like yeah, it pissed me off, but more in a sarcastic, ‘oh, of course.’ Whereas 10 years ago Mickie, I was crushed. It really hurt my feelings and took a while to recover from that in that sense that I thought I was trash, you know? Because you immediately, ‘oh that’s what they think of you.’ And it’s not the reality, it’s just a thoughtless act.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit SportsKeeda Wrestling with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]