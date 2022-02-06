On this week’s episode of GAW TV with Mickie James, So Cal Val and Victoria, the ladies discussed Mickie’s groundbreaking appearance in the 2022 Women’s Royal Rumble match on January 29.

The current IMPACT Knockouts Champion entered the match as entrant #20 but was ultimately eliminated by WWE Hall of Famer, Lita. The appearance was significant because Mickie is currently tied to IMPACT Wrestling, however, she was called upon by WWE. She also brought her Knockouts Championship out with her when making her entrance marking the first time that particular title had been seen on WWE programming.

Another notable name that returned to the company in the Women’s Royal Rumble match was Melina. Mickie discussed the appearance and wished that she was able to share the ring with her. Melina, though, was eliminated by Sasha Banks after just 53 seconds after entering the match as entrant #2.

“I didn’t love that at all [Melina being eliminated after 53 seconds],” Mickie said. “I did love that, you know, her entrance, people did exactly what we knew they were going to do. They erupted, like ‘holys**t’, it was so good to see her back. She hadn’t been in WWE for over a decade, so I think that was amazing to see her get teared up, and, it was awesome. I didn’t love the whole she got eliminated first, no I didn’t love that because obviously as I wanted to be able to be in there with her and tangle it up, and I want her to have those moments with some of the other girls, you know. I know it was special for Sasha, and I know Sasha, I know it was special for Sasha to be in there with her.”

The five-time WWE Women’s Champion, Mickie James, also had some huge praise for the current SmackDown Women’s Champion, Charlotte Flair.

“I watch Ashley [Charlotte Flair] out there, and I’m gonna be honest, she is one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my life male or female,” Mickie revealed. “Like, watching her in the ring, and when I went back and watched the Rumble, like, say what you will, but she operates on a different level. Like, everything matters, like, every moment, her facials are always on point, she takes her time, she doesn’t rush, she breathes. All the right things to what makes wrestling magic, you know what I mean?”

