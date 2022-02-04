On this week’s episode of IMPACT Wrestling on AXS TV, Tom Hannifan (Tom Phillips) recapped IMPACT Knockouts World Champion Mickie James’ performance in last Saturday’s 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

In the process, a piece of WWE footage aired on IMPACT programming for the first time ever.

As seen below, the footage included the spot where James eliminated Michelle McCool. James entered the Rumble at #20 and lasted nearly 12 minutes until her elimination by WWE Hall of Famer Lita.

James was referred to as IMPACT Knockouts Champion by WWE announcers, and later in a backstage interview with Megan Morant. The interview saw James taking pride in breaking down “one of the biggest ceilings” in recent pro wrestling history.

“Unbelievable, unbelievable,” James said when asked how it felt to return to WWE. “If you would’ve said to me that this moment would be happening right now, I would’ve said you’re insane. And here we are. We went out there and made history. I mean, obviously I wanted to win, I had my sights set high because obviously the winner goes on to WrestleMania, and I wanted that moment, but just to go out there as WWE family, as Mickie James – the legend, but also as Mickie James… ‘Hardcore Country’ Mickie James, something that the WWE Universe never saw, and to represent Impact as the Knockouts World Champion…”

James added, “I thought I did a great job, I had a heck of a showing and I’m sorry guys, I didn’t win, but in my heart the world won because we just broke down one of the biggest ceilings you’ve ever seen, and we did it for the ladies! You know what I mean?”

It’s unknown if the WWE-IMPACT partnership is a one-and-done deal, or if Mickie James could potentially make more WWE appearances. While appearing on The Ariel Helwani Show last month, James revealed that WWE Talent Relations head John Laurinaitis reached out to Impact EVP Scott D’Amore to pitch the idea of her Rumble comeback. During the interview, James expressed interest in doing more work with WWE.

