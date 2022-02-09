On the latest episode of AdFreeShows.com’s Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee spoke about whether or not he’s experienced an on-the-fly changed finish TO a match while in WWE. Chioda mentioned how rare it is and what happens if he does receive a notification about a change to the finish of a match.

“There was a women’s match one time, a title match, they changed the finish of the match,” Chioda said. “Especially when a wrestler gets hurt. That’s up to Triple H and Vince, Vince especially up in Gorilla Position if he’s there and makes that decision, or if Vince is not there it’s usually Triple H making that decision. I can count maybe twice it happened because of the crowd changing a situation where the crowd was behind someone else and they wanted to go another route because they were getting over. That hasn’t happened many times in our sport though.”

With the Royal Rumble having passed, rumors of low morale within the WWE locker has come out after the match. It was also reported that Shane McMahon, who was the agent of the Men’s match, was let go by WWE after the fallout from the locker room.

Mike Chioda spoke about the referees’ involvement in the Rumble match and what level of importance they have with one job in particular. The former WWE referee revealed that they are in direct contact with Vince McMahon and if any changes are made during the match, it’s relayed through the refs.

“You rely on the refs for ques,” Chioda said. “They want to change anything up in Gorilla, Vince gives the ques to the refs and the refs give the ques to the boys or talent. The refs really don’t have much to do in the Rumble to be honest with you instead of giving ques. To check on talent and the most important thing is when they’re eliminated you have to get the talent up the ramp and get them gone.

“The ques are very important, who’s the next guy going next which the talent already knows that. Ques are very important in the Rumble and if there’s anything, anything Vince wants changed or different, it’s going to be through the refs.”

