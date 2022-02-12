During an AdFreeShows.com exclusive Monday Mailbag Podcast with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee spoke about the Royal Rumble a couple of weeks ago and why he was upset not to see so many surprises at the event. Chioda mentioned how he heard about some of the chaos backstage that was reported after the match ended and revealed who he would’ve liked to see appear at the Rumble.

“I was a little surprised at the [Royal] Rumble, I thought we’d have maybe more surprises than just Brock Lesnar,” Chioda said. “Don’t get me wrong, he sells tickets, he’s the man, but I thought maybe The Rock would be coming in or something. Unless they’re setting something up for [WrestleMania 39 in] LA next year.

“A lot of chaos too, I heard some chaos was going on and no surprise Ronda Rousey takes the Royal Rumble. Hopefully, she sticks around for a while for the women. No big surprises though, that’s where I was shocked.”

After the event, it was reported that Shane McMahon, who was the agent for the Men’s Royal Rumble match, was let go by Vince McMahon after there was chaos in the locker room. It was also reported that morale within the WWE locker room is at an all-time low as several talents believe they have no avenue for success.

Mike Chioda spoke about the rumors of turmoil in the locker room.

“I know there’s probably a lot of turmoil going on about who’s coming in, who’s taking over and getting to that WrestleMania,” Chioda said. “When you win that Royal Rumble, boy, the main thing for them to do is to say ‘Point to the WrestleMania sign.’ And if you’re a talent working hard 365 days a year to get to that WrestleMania point and of course, you have to get through the Rumble and certain points in the Rumble to get to ‘Mania. I’m sure there was the talent that was upset, there was talent upset over the years that thought they should have won the Rumble.

“I heard some rumors they were going to push Randy Orton and put him over on the Rumble and somehow that changed, of course, it did change. At what point, I don’t know, but I’d like to see Randy get a push. He deserves it to get back to that WWE title. The guy’s phenomenal, a hell of a worker, and has done tons of his matches. I don’t know why, I’d like to see Randy get that extra push. He’s been with Riddle, trying to build up Riddle but I don’t know, they probably thought Riddle wasn’t ready yet. To put Randy in that spotlight, I would’ve loved that match because you just saw Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns. ”

