Following last month’s Royal Rumble event, Shane McMahon was “quietly let go” by WWE after his role backstage in the Men’s Rumble match led to a reportedly all-time low locker room morale.

To add to the craziness of the wrestling business so far in 2022, Cody Rhodes officially left AEW just last week, announcing on his social media that he and his wife Brandi were done with the company they helped create.

During the latest episode of the Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda, the former WWE referee spoke about the recent news that Shane McMahon was fired by WWE and rumors that Cody Rhodes would be the first superstar to jump from AEW to WWE. Chioda speculated whether or not AEW and WWE could be working together on this situation and said he would love to see Vince’s son appear in AEW.

“Wondering in this day and age are they playing games between each other, AEW and WWE?” Mike Chioda questioned. “Are they working together? Are they trading Shane McMahon for Cody Rhodes? I don’t know man, I would love to see Shane pop up in AEW.”

Speaking about the fallout from the Royal Rumble match, Chioda revealed what he heard backstage from people he talked to about that night. The legendary referee said he doesn’t believe that Shane was actually fired and thinks WWE is working the fans.

“I have no idea, I heard there was some turmoil going on putting the match together with Brock and everything,” Mike Chioda said. “I didn’t think it would be two or three days later to that extreme where Shane gets fired. I don’t know, is that a work to me? Because I can’t digest that either. That’s where I’m thinking, ‘Jesus Christ are they really working on something?’ Where Shane comes back at Mania or Shane pops up in AEW?

“I heard it was a complete s--t show, agents running around with their heads chopped off. I don’t know, I have no idea what’s going on. I know they’ve got some great minds back there and you got some great minds and they can come up and do some sneaky sh*t. You don’t know what’s going to happen, did Shane really get fired? Is that a work or…? We’ll see, I just can’t believe it. It could very well be that he did get fired and just had it out with the old man.”

Mike Chioda continued to add fuel to the “Shane McMahon to AEW” fire, by telling listeners not to be surprised if it happens. The 55-year-old believes Shane still has a lot left in the tank and could be an asset to AEW in many ways.

“I’m not convinced all the way but if it did happen, don’t be surprised if we see Shane pop up on AEW,” Chioda said. “Let’s put it this way, you got a million coming to you if you don’t do this in 90 days but Tony Khan wants to pay him 3 million to show up, what do you do? Shane is a popular draw man, he shows up. Does he got some sh*t still left in his tank? Yes he does. He’s come back, he’s busted his ass with the talent and I just don’t see where there’s no room for Shane McMahon in WWE. Shane McMahon is WWE too, to me he is.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Monday Mailbag with Mike Chioda with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]