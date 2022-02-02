After months of trading insults back and forth, CM Punk and MJF are finally scheduled to collide inside the squared circle. On tonight’s Dynamite, fans will see the two men go one-on-one for the very first time.

Ahead of the contest, MJF has taken to social media with his prediction for tonight’s match.

“I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown,” he posted.

Punk and MJF continued their verbal warfare last week, with Punk begging Maxwell to finally step into the ring to settle their feud. MJF would instead issue his challenge to Punk for Chicago, claiming that he will defeat him in “the dumpster fire” that is Punk’s hometown.

As their words grew more heated, members of The Pinnacle came out from the back as Shawn Spears, inside the ring, surprise ambushed CM Punk. This eventually led to Wardlow powerbombing him onto a chair. MJF then sat in classic Punk fashion with his legs crossed on top of his chest, and says the same place Punk’s journey started, it will end — in Chicago.

The two men began feuding in November 2021 after MJF extended his hand to CM Punk but was ignored. In the weeks that followed, the men would make headlines by referencing WWE stars like The Miz, John Cena, and Roddy Piper.

Since then, MJF has been ducking out of matches with Punk despite being challenged again and again. On the way to their collision, Punk has defeated Wardlow, Shawn Spears, and the trio of MJF and FTR when he teamed with Sting and Darby Allin.

You can see the full tweet below:

I’m going to beat your hero in his hometown. — Maxwell Jacob Friedman™️ (@The_MJF) February 2, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]