Wrestling REVOLVER announced that Impact World Champion Moose will be defending his title against “Speedball” Mike Bailey at their next event on April 16.

Moose tweeted about his upcoming title defense.

He tweeted, “God vs Karate Kid What a joke”

Mike Bailey also commented about the upcoming match.

Bailey wrote, “COMING FOR THAT BELT”

Moose captured the Impact World Title from Josh Alexander at Bound For Glory on October 23, 2021, by cashing in his Call Your Shot Gauntlet Match contract.

A week ago, he successfully defended the Impact World title against W. Morrissey at No Surrender. Before Wrestling REVOLVER’s event, Moose is scheduled to defend the title against Heath on March 5 at the Sacrifice pay-per-view.

Sw3rve The Realest, Ruby Soho, Jake Something, Madman Fulton, Jessica Havok, Crash Jaxon, BEEF, Grizzly Kal Jak, Billie Starkz, Deonna Purrazzo, REVOLVER World Champion Rich Swann, Trey Miguel, Lio Rush, Lince Dorado, Steve Maclin, and JT Dunn are also scheduled to be at WR Swerve’s House.

WR Swerve’s House will be held at the Horizon Events Center in Clive, Iowa. The event will also be available live on FITE.

Below is Wrestling REVOLVER’s announcement:

