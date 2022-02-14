Impact Wrestling announced via Twitter a new match for this Thursday’s episode of IMPACT. The match is Ace Austin vs. Blake Christian vs. Laredo Kid.

The promotion tweeted, “This Thursday 8/7c on an all new #IMPACTonAXSTV! @The_Ace_Austin vs @_BlakeChristian vs @Laredokidpro1”

As noted, Laredo Kid recently confirmed that he signed with Impact. The AAA World Cruiserweight Champion had confirmed the news to both Lucha Libre Online and Paltrocast with Darren Paltrowitz.

This Saturday is also Impact Wrestling’s “No Surrender” event. “No Surrender” will be at Alario Center in New Orleans, LA. The event will air exclusively on Impact Plus, and on YouTube for Impact Ultimate Insiders.

Below is the updated line-up for Thursday’s episode:

* Bullet Club vs. Violent By Design

* Kenny King vs. Chris Sabin

* Tasha Steelz & Savannah Evans vs. Mickie James & Chelsea Green

* Gisele Shaw vs. Lady Frost

* Ace Austin vs. Laredo Kid vs. Blake Christian

