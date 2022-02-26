Two new matches have been confirmed for the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

It was officially announced during Friday’s AEW Rampage that Revolution will feature Jade Cargill defending her AEW TBS Title against Tay Conti. A Tornado Trios match was also announced with Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin.

These bouts were previously teased on AEW Dynamite, but confirmed during Rampage.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will air live on Sunday, March 6 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

reDRagon vs. Winners of the 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. Jurassic Express (c)

AEW TBS Title Match

Tay Conti vs. Jade Cargill (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

Winner receives a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Tornado Trios Match

Andrade El Idolo, Matt Hardy and Isiah Kassidy vs. AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara, Sting and Darby Allin

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

