Powerhouse Hobbs has earned his spot in AEW’s Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Tonight’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage on TNT saw Hobbs defeat Dante Martin in a qualifier for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Hobbs joins Keith Lee and Wardlow as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. Three more spots will be filled in the coming weeks. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 6 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with a few shots from Hobbs vs. Martin on Rampage and comments from AEW President Tony Khan:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles
Winners of a 2/23 Tag Team Battle Royale vs. Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. Jurassic Express (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match
Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD
Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Dog Collar Match
CM Punk vs. MJF

