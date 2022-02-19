Powerhouse Hobbs has earned his spot in AEW’s Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Tonight’s Slam Dunk edition of AEW Rampage on TNT saw Hobbs defeat Dante Martin in a qualifier for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match.

Hobbs joins Keith Lee and Wardlow as confirmed entrants in the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at Revolution. Three more spots will be filled in the coming weeks. The winner of the bout will earn a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will take place on Sunday, March 6 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, FL. Below is the updated card, along with a few shots from Hobbs vs. Martin on Rampage and comments from AEW President Tony Khan:

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

Winners of a 2/23 Tag Team Battle Royale vs. Winners of a 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. Jurassic Express (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. TBD vs. TBD vs. TBD

Winner earns a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

What an awesome match on #AEWRampage on @TNTdrama, @lucha_angel1 vs @TrueWillieHobbs in a Face of the Revolution qualifying match NOW! Thank you to everyone watching Rampage tonight! pic.twitter.com/X3EHgFBc2j — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 19, 2022

It’s the Face of the Revolution Ladder Qualifier with @truewilliehobbs vs. @lucha_angel1 on #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK!

Tune in to @TNTdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/SW0Ol6glWU — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

It’s the Face of the Revolution Ladder Qualifier with @truewilliehobbs vs. @lucha_angel1 on #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK!

Tune in to @TNTdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/hZG41CQxYw — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

#PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs has entered the arena.

It’s the Face of the Revolution Ladder Qualifier match on #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK! Tune in to @TNTdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/watKpJkFuS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

.@lucha_angel1 makes his way to the ring!

It’s the Face of the Revolution Ladder Qualifier match on #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK! Tune in to @TNTdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/c9HxryEzQO — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

.@lucha_angel1 coming into this match with aggression right off the bat!

Watch #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/82t0hRc6Cp — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

A flying uppercut from @lucha_angel1 knocks #PowerhouseHobbs off his feet! Tune in to #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/sexPRFAnUS — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

That dropkick by @lucha_angel!!

It’s the Face of the Revolution Ladder Qualifier match on #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK! Tune in to @TNTdrama right now! pic.twitter.com/GvnCPQ2vN4 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

And brutal spine buster by #PowerhouseHobbs @truewilliehobbs for the win! Tune in to #AEWRampage SLAM DUNK right now on @TNTdrama! pic.twitter.com/XoKvuZGJ7a — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]