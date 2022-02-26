The fifth participant has been confirmed for the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match at the upcoming AEW Revolution pay-per-view.

Friday’s AEW Rampage main event saw Orange Cassidy defeat Anthony Bowens to qualify for the Ladder Match at Revolution.

Cassidy joins Keith Lee, Wardlow, Powerhouse Hobbs and FTW Champion Ricky Starks as confirmed entrants for the match. The final spot will likely be decided on Wednesday’s Revolution go-home edition of Dynamite from Jacksonville. The winner of the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match will receive a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

The 2022 AEW Revolution pay-per-view will air live on Sunday, March 6 from the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida. Below is the updated announced card:

AEW World Title Match

Adam Cole vs. “Hangman” Adam Page (c)

AEW Women’s World Title Match

Thunder Rosa vs. Britt Baker (c)

Triple Threat for the AEW World Tag Team Titles

reDRagon vs. Winners of the 3/2 Casino Tag Royale vs. Jurassic Express (c)

Face of The Revolution Ladder Match

Keith Lee vs. Wardlow vs. Powerhouse Hobbs vs. FTW Champion Ricky Starks vs. Orange Cassidy vs. TBA

Winner receives a future title shot from AEW TNT Champion Sammy Guevara.

Dog Collar Match

CM Punk vs. MJF

Bryan Danielson vs. Jon Moxley

Chris Jericho vs. Eddie Kingston

