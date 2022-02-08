It appears WWE 24/7 Champion Dana Brooke and Reggie might be in a romantic storyline going forward.

On this week’s RAW, after escaping several attempts to have her title taken away from her, Brooke thanked Reggie for helping her remain champion.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever told you this, Reggie,” Brooke said. “I want to thank you for everything you do for me, and for always having my back. And for being such a nice guy! I’m a better champion because of you.”

Just as Reggie wondered if there’s more to their relationship, Brooke seemingly put him in ‘the friend zone’ by planting a kiss on his cheek. As seen below, there was also an awkward moment where their faces got a tad too close but they ended up hugging each other. They eventually ran off upon seeing the 24/7 crew chasing in their direction.

Dana Brooke won the 24/7 Titlte from Cedric Alexander last November on RAW. Since her victory, she has tagged in several matches with Reggie, against Tamina and R-Truth or Akira Tozawa.

24/7 Champion Dana Brooke steals a smooch from Reggie backstage…ANNNNND then hits him with the "We're friends. We're really good friends!" line.#FriendZone #WWERAW pic.twitter.com/MnImr9AYt6 — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 8, 2022

