Dana Brooke is once again your new WWE 24/7 Champion.

Last week’s RAW saw Reggie roll Brooke up to win the title after she friend-zoned him. Reggie called Brooke to the ring on this week’s show and apologized from the bottom of his heart. Reggie then laid down in the middle of the ring and invited Brooke to pin him for the title, which was his way of showing her how their friendship is more important than the gold.

Brooke pinned Reggie but he kicked out at 2 and laughed at her. He did this again, frustrating Brooke. Reggie told her to try a third time but this time Brooke kissed him, which allowed her to keep him down for the 3 count and the title change. The segment ended with Reggie kicking R-Truth out of the ring, then kicking Akira Tozawa into the arms of Tamina Snuka, who denied him for a kiss. The three then chased Reggie and Brooke through the crowd.

This is Brooke’s second reign with the WWE 24/7 Title. Her first reign went for 84 days, ending last week. Reggie’s third reign began last week and just went for 7 days.

Stay tuned for more. You can see video from tonight’s title change below:

"… THAT MEANS I'M SINGLE AGAIN!" The NEW #247Champion @WWE_Reggie has a bit more pep in his step tonight on #WWERaw. pic.twitter.com/bVGc16PQKS — WWE (@WWE) February 22, 2022

