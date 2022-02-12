A new trailer for the upcoming WWE 2k22 video game has been released and it includes behind-the-scenes footage on how the game was created. Watch as WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, Riddle, The Undertaker, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley, and countless others work with the game’s producers to make their characters as realistic as possible.

You can see the new trailer below

As we previously noted, WWE 2K22 is scheduled for a worldwide release on March 11, 2022, and is now available for pre-order. Four editions of the game will available to purchase:

– Standard Edition: ($59.99 USD on previous-gen platforms (PlayStation® 4, Xbox One consoles and PC); $69.99 on current-gen consoles (PlayStation® 5 and Xbox Series X|S)) – Available in both physical and digital formats.

– Cross-Gen Bundle ($79.99 USD) – Includes the digital Standard Edition and the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack across previous and current-gen within the same PlayStation and Xbox consoles (*PlayStation 5 console required to play PlayStation 5 version. Xbox Series X|S console required to redeem and use Xbox Series X|S version. Xbox One console required to redeem and use Xbox One version).

– Deluxe Edition ($99.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S in both physical and digital formats, and on PC in digital format) – Includes the Standard Edition plus the Undertaker Immortal Pack; a Season Pass to all five post-launch DLC content packs; the MyRISE Mega-Boost and SuperCharger packs; limited-edition WWE SuperCard content (*included in-box for physical copies only; WWE SuperCard is required to redeem WWE SuperCard content). The Deluxe Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last. Players who purchase the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S edition will also receive the Starrcade ’96 Rey Mysterio Pack.

– nWo 4-Life Digital Edition ($119.99 USD for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) Includes the Standard Edition; all bonus content included in the Deluxe Edition; MyFACTION EVO Cards and alternate nWo attires for Hollywood Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, and Syxx plus a playable Eric Bischoff character, WCW Souled Out 1997 and WCW Bash at the Beach 1996 arenas and the nWo Wolfpac Championship. The nWo 4-Life Edition will be available three days early, from March 8, 2022, and while supplies last.

2K says players who pre-order the Standard Edition and Cross-Gen Digital Bundle will also receive the Undertaker Immortal Pack, which includes three additional Undertaker personas, MyFACTION EVO cards for Undertaker, plus MyFACTION Perks and Bonuses, including an Undertaker MyFACTION Logo Card, Undertaker MyFACTION Wallpaper Card, and Undertaker MyFACTION Nameplate Card. For physical pre-orders of the Standard Edition, items will be redeemed in-game via a code provided in the box. The pack is also included in the Deluxe Edition and nWo 4-Life Edition at launch.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]