WWE travels to Saudi Arabia multiple times a year now and has seen major success in putting on stadium events in the country. So what is next for WWE internationally?

As noted in the past, WWE has been working towards holding a pay-per-view event somewhere in the United Kingdom since last year. In an update from PWInsider, it looks as though the deal was carried through and WWE will be holding “a stadium show” in Great Britain in early September, likely the 3rd or 4th of the month.

There’s no confirmation on WWE’s return to Saudi Arabia, but if history repeats itself, they will make their way back for an event sometime between mid-October and November.

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has been adamant for years now about traveling to the UK for a major pay-per-view. He also has one opponent in mind that he’s challenged again and again: Tyson Fury.

“I’m still angling for that significant UK pay-per-view and I won’t shut up until it happens,” McIntyre told TalkSPORT. “Tyson Fury and I have gone back and forth for a long time.

“If we needed something just a little outside of the box to get people’s attention, especially in the UK with someone of Fury’s stature fighting Drew McIntyre in the battle of Britain, that would really draw some eyes and that’s where I’d like to see it,” McIntyre said.

Stay tuned for details on upcoming WWE Premium Live Events.

