During Nia Jax’ career in WWE, one of her most famous moments was when she busted open Becky Lynch on the go-home RAW before Survivor Series 2018, legitimately breaking Lynch’s nose and forcing her out of a scheduled match with Ronda Rousey due to a concussion. In an appearance on The Sessions with Renee Paquette, Nia Jax told her side of the story regarding this incident.

“It was right before Survivor Series where I think her and Ronda were going to have a singles match,” Jax said. “Smackdown was invading RAW. The producer of that match, I won’t name names, basically was like ‘this needs to look real. Say sorry later.’ And we were all like ‘okay, cool. Let’s go, let’s have fun’ or whatever. And being the larger person, I feel as though people feel ‘oh we can hit the s--t out of her. She’ll be fine’, which is true.

“I get wailed on and whatever, I’m okay. I just remember, right when they invaded, I feel as though everybody came after me, which is okay. But I was getting nailed. The back of my head, I’m like ‘geez Louise. Okay, I get it.’ And then finally I find Trin (Naomi), I’m all ‘Trin, sis, let’s just sit in this corner.’ We’re just talking s--t in the corner, whatever. And then I continue to get punched in the back of the friggin head. And I was like ‘good lord.’

“So I just turn around, and I really just go to clear the person. Whatever angles they show, my fist wasn’t closed, I didn’t punch her, but it did connect. I didn’t even realize it was Becky, I honestly thought it was Lana. So whatever. Did that, didn’t realize anything happened, and I go back to Trin and then we keep going. then I look around and I’m like ‘oh my gosh, there’s blood everywhere.’ Then I look and I go ‘oh crap, Becky’s down.’ Then we go through the segment, everything happens and I’m like ‘s--t, was that me?'”

Following the incident, Nia Jax approached both WWE owner and chairman Vince McMahon and Lynch backstage; according to Jax, McMahon was fine with her, and Lynch, who responded to Jax later via text message, indicated there was no heat. Later, McMahon decided to ride the heat Nia Jax was getting, and changed the finish of the Survivor Series match to put Jax over.

“We get backstage and she got taken out to medical immediately,” Jax said. “And I’m like worried about her, like ‘what’s going on?’ Then I’m also freaking out because they’re slow replaying it. Kevin (Dunn) sends the replay to Vince in Gorilla, and it’s replaying slow and they’re cutting to every different angle. I was like ‘I’m so screwed.’

“So I go to check on her and of course, medical is like ‘everybody out. Everybody out. Give her some space.’ Cause everybody wanted to make sure she was okay. I go to Vince and I was like ‘I’m so sorry.’ And he’s like laughing, and he was just like ‘well, it’s not ballet.’ So I walk away and was like ‘leave it alone.’ Then I’m texting Becky, making sure she’s okay, just bugging the s--t out of her. And of course, Becky’s like ‘oh I’m fine.’

“At Survivor Series, or before that happened, I had this little cut on my knuckle. I don’t know if it was from the hit, but I was texting Nicky (the WWE social media guy) and he was like ‘dude, you’re getting so much s--t online.’ I was like ‘well, should I go with it?’ He was like ‘honestly, just run with it.’ So I just sent out a tweet saying something stupid like ‘is anybody asking how my hand is doing?’ And of course, the internet went freaking ablaze and hated my guts.

“And that night, at the Survivor Series, someone else was supposed to go over. But it got back to Vince how much the internet was hating me, so he changed the finish. He was like ‘actually, we’re going to have Nia go over’ because he wanted the heat. So when my music hit, the crowd was booing the s--t out of me. It was insane. And Vince was like ‘all these babyfaces should be thanking you.’ I was like ‘why?’ He was like ‘because you’ve got a true, legitimate heel here. You go out there and you point at that fist and you smile.’ From then on I just played into the role.”

