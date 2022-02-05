Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax (Lina Fanene) got into a heated debate with several fans on Friday.

It all began when one fan tweeted an old Instagram post where Jax questioned the effectivness of COVID-19 vaccination: “The Covid vaccine is 90% effective after 8 months of development when the flu vaccine is 40% effective after 70 years of development. I’ll go with my immune system, as it’s 99.9% effective.”

In response, Jax stood by her anti-vaccination stance, while doubling down on her earlier post.

Hahaha! I stand by that too. Honey, if you really think that all your favorites don’t feel the same as I do, you’re sadly mistaken. I know a lot of people in many professional sports that just paid & got a real card from a doctor..sooooo

Jax then began firing back at fans who felt she was reckless in the ring in WWE. She would refer to one particular fan as a “soft, weak loser.”

Another soft, weak loser. You sit online and talk about people who actually get out and do things you could only imagine doing.

As seen below, Jax also punched back at a few fans who blamed her for injuring several WWE Superstars.

In the aftermath of her WWE release last November, a report suggested that Nia Jax’s vaccination status may have played a factor in her release. Jax even addressed the reports via an Instagram post.

