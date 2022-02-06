The latest NJPW Strong episode was from the New Beginning USA tapings. In the main event, Clark Connors defeated TJP.

The event took place at the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.

Below are the results:

* Brody King defeated Yuya Uemura

* Roppongi Rush (Rocky Romero & Lio Rush) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)

* Clark Connors defeated TJP

Below are highlights from the show:

The West Coast Wrecking Crew never pass up the chance of a cheap shot… Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/PH40c1hhyW — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022

