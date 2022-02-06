The latest NJPW Strong episode was from the New Beginning USA tapings. In the main event, Clark Connors defeated TJP.
The event took place at the Washington Hall in Seattle, Washington.
Below are the results:
* Brody King defeated Yuya Uemura
* Roppongi Rush (Rocky Romero & Lio Rush) defeated West Coast Wrecking Crew (Royce Isaacs & Jorel Nelson)
* Clark Connors defeated TJP
Below are highlights from the show:
Springboard single arm DDT from @megaTJP!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/6ZLLuGqJhI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Who hit it better?
The @clarkconnors Mamba Splash, and a big time powerbomb!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/oEMHWrBAPc
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
The experience of @megatjp paying off as he goes to the shoulder!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/SXaa8cXNwu
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
HOLY ***!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/s5MamtZPt2
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
The knee is fine!
EVEREST GERMAN!@clarkconnors firing up on TJP!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/jrCcPZYTo7
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
The West Coast Wrecking Crew never pass up the chance of a cheap shot…
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/PH40c1hhyW
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Sneaky Style hits Seattle courtesy of @azucarroc!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/VWoTr8ylkQ
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
NOBODY outquicks @Iamliorush!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/C1709UutXc
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Romero victorious, but @jorelnelson and @royceisaacs have a message to deliver from Black Tiger!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/2CABIU0JtY
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Uemura’s luck may have run out as @brodyxking flattens the young prospect!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/pm6TRrpiNS
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
A huge dropkick for @imyuyauemura!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/R03P8HDUCI
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
BRUTAL piledriver from @brodyxking!
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/M6XRfUocGb
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
Good. Night.
Watch NOW: https://t.co/HQdLnHVbVv#njpwSTRONG pic.twitter.com/mFAmzVetzV
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) February 6, 2022
