The latest NJPW Strong episode was from the New Beginning USA tapings. In the main event, Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated JONAH & Bad Dude Tito.

Below are the results and highlights:

* Hikuleo defeated Cody Chhun

* Josh Barnett defeated Ren Narita

* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

NJPW Strong airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.

 

 

