The latest NJPW Strong episode was from the New Beginning USA tapings. In the main event, Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated JONAH & Bad Dude Tito.
Below are the results and highlights:
* Hikuleo defeated Cody Chhun
* Josh Barnett defeated Ren Narita
* Juice Robinson & David Finlay defeated JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
NJPW Strong airs on Saturday on FITE and NJPW World.
