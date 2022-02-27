Tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong was the last of the New Beginning USA tapings. The New Beginning USA tapings took place in Seattle, Washington in January.

In the main event, Tom Lawlor successfully defended the STRONG Openweight Championship against Taylor Rust.

Below are results and highlights from the NJPW Strong episode:

* Karl Fredericks defeated ETHAN HD

* El Phantasmo defeated Matt Rehwoldt

* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Taylor Rust (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)

 

 

 

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]

TikTok logoFollow Wrestling Inc. on TikTok.
counter