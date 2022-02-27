Tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong was the last of the New Beginning USA tapings. The New Beginning USA tapings took place in Seattle, Washington in January.

In the main event, Tom Lawlor successfully defended the STRONG Openweight Championship against Taylor Rust.

Below are results and highlights from the NJPW Strong episode:

* Karl Fredericks defeated ETHAN HD

* El Phantasmo defeated Matt Rehwoldt

* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Taylor Rust (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)

The New Beginning USA tour wraps up TONIGHT at 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openweight Championship against @_TaylorRust!@DramaKingMatt returns to the ring to face @elpwrestling!@REALEthanHD debuts against @karlfredericks_! pic.twitter.com/SBnXb3Abv0 — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 26, 2022

.@_TaylorRust fighting through the pain. Can he end the longest and only STRONG Openweight Championship reign?#njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/aVJZJLO7Rp — NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022

