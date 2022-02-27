Tonight’s episode of NJPW Strong was the last of the New Beginning USA tapings. The New Beginning USA tapings took place in Seattle, Washington in January.
In the main event, Tom Lawlor successfully defended the STRONG Openweight Championship against Taylor Rust.
Below are results and highlights from the NJPW Strong episode:
* Karl Fredericks defeated ETHAN HD
* El Phantasmo defeated Matt Rehwoldt
* Tom Lawlor (c) defeated Taylor Rust (STRONG Openweight Championship Match)
The New Beginning USA tour wraps up TONIGHT at 8/7c on #njpwstrong!@FilthyTomLawlor defends the STRONG Openweight Championship against @_TaylorRust!@DramaKingMatt returns to the ring to face @elpwrestling!@REALEthanHD debuts against @karlfredericks_! pic.twitter.com/SBnXb3Abv0
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 26, 2022
Great instincts by @REALEthanHD. #njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/5i46lHzmSF
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
Impressive rope work by @elpwrestling.#njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/loyYmHFq6t
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
The Seattle crowd appreciates the offense by @elpwrestling.#njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/mtaKUPL3pB
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
.@DramaKingMatt takes a page out of the Dermis Destroyer’s playbook. #njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/EW94FwoW8f
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
It’s main event time and the title is on the line!#njpwstrong #njnbusa @FilthyTomLawlor @_TaylorRust pic.twitter.com/DgQOsXtSI8
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
Each man looking for an advantage early. #njpwstrong #njnbusa @FilthyTomLawlor @_TaylorRust pic.twitter.com/Xp5MEEl0YN
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
Devastating dragon screw by @FilthyTomLawlor. #njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/Ku9CVPH1Jq
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
.@_TaylorRust fighting through the pain. Can he end the longest and only STRONG Openweight Championship reign?#njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/aVJZJLO7Rp
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
After a successful defense, @FilthyTomLawlor has a new challenger and it’s Seattle’s own @ClarkConnors! #njpwstrong #njnbusa pic.twitter.com/kg6DMMR0TL
— NJPW of America (@NJPWofAmerica) February 27, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]