As seen below, the current WWE NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov made a surprise appearance in PROGRESS Wrestling today in Manchester. This is the first time he’s returned to the company in nearly two years, last competing in a match at PROGRESS Chapter 103: Beer Snake City on February 23, 2020 where he defeated Malik.

Fans erupted in cheers where Dragunov snuck up behind current PROGRESS Wrestling Champion Cara Noir after he successfully retained over Dean Allmark. Ilja made it clear that he wants another opportunity at the PROGRESS World Title after Noir beat him and two others in a four-way bout for the title in January 2020.

Dragunov ended WALTER’s record-setting 870-day reign with the NXT UK Title at TakeOver 36 in Orlando, Florida in August 2021. He is the fourth NXT UK Champion in history.

Other stars seen on the card include ROH World Champion Jonathan Gresham, PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Smokin’ Aces, and PROGRESS Wrestling Women’s Champion Gisele Shaw.

You can see full spoiler results from the show below:

PROGRESS Wrestling Tag Team Championships

* Smokin’ Aces (c) defeated Lykos Gym

* Big Guns Joe defeated Scott Oberman

* Alexxis Falcon (replacing Charli Evans) defeated Lana Austin

No DQ Match

* Spike Trivet defeated Luke Jacobs

ROH World Championship

*Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Chris Ridgeway

PROGRESS Wrestling Championship

* Cara Noir defeated Dean Allmark

PROGRESS Women’s Championship

* Gisele Shaw defeated Rhio

You can see photos and a video below:

Ilja Dragunov just came out to confront Cara Noir at PROGRESS! What a moment! pic.twitter.com/hB9IacPwy0 — Alistair McGeorge (@AlistairMcG) February 6, 2022

Ilja Dragunov just showed up at Progress. What a moment!! pic.twitter.com/0afdE4bc1S — Clint McCormick (@ClintM83) February 6, 2022

