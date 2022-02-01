For those of you who are gambling fans, the opening odds for the 2022 WWE Elimination Chamber premium event have been released, courtesy of Bet Online. Right now, Brock Lesnar is the favorite to walk away with the WWE Championship. This would set up a title vs. title match at WrestleMania 38 with Roman Reigns. The Chamber match will mark Lesnar’s debut inside of the steel structure.

When it comes to the other announced match, Becky Lynch is the favorite. She is set to compete against WWE Hall Of Famer Lita at the show. Meanwhile, both Lynch and Charlotte Flair are awaiting an answer from Ronda Rousey in regards to who she will challenge at ‘Mania.

You can see the odds below:

WWE Championship Elimination Chamber Match Winner

Brock Lesnar – 1/1

Bobby Lashley (c) – 3/2

Seth Rollins – 5/2

AJ Styles – 6/1

Riddle – 7/1

Austin Theory – 25/1

WWE Raw Women’s Championship Match Winner

Becky Lynch (c) -1500 (1/15)

Lita +575 (23/4)

Lita recently took to social media in order to comment on her upcoming title shot, “Even though it’s official, it still feels like a dream. Can’t wait for this. Thank you @wwe #5time.”

The Hall Of Famer returned to the ring at the Royal Rumble. Her last standard women’s division singles match took place at Survivor Series 2006 where she dropped the WWE Women’s Title to Mickie James.

Elsewhere, it has been reported that WWE had initially planned for Shane McMahon to be involved in the Elimination Chamber match. This was going to be done to start a feud with Seth Rollins for the WWE Championship. It would have culminated in a match at WrestleMania 38. However, Shane has not been announced as a participant, so his ‘Mania plans appear to be up in the air.

The WWE Elimination Chamber will take place on January 19 from the Jeddah Dome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]