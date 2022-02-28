WWE SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee looks to have responded to reports that he is in line for a match against WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at WrestleMania 38. He included a video highlighting his past in-ring appearances for WWE, but he neither confirmed nor denied that a match is in the works.

“You all seem to know A LOT more abaht what I’m up to than me,” McAfee tweeted Sunday. “I’m excited to see what happens at this point as well.. WrestleMania chatter is WILD right now. Just a reminder.. If you think imma be a part of something that isn’t a BANGER… you’re AHT of your damn mind.”

It was reported on Friday that Vince McMahon is scheduled to begin a program with Pat McAfee and that the feud would include WrestleMania 38. The match is also reportedly listed in the internal schedule for WrestleMania.

Vince McMahon is set to make a rare media appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday’s episode. The show is broadcast weekdays starting at Noon ET on YouTube and SiriusXM Channel 82.

“Abaht to have the conversation of a LIFETIME with the LEGENDARY billionaire genius @VinceMcMahon next week #SmackDown #SmackDAHN,” McAfee tweeted on Saturday.

Vince McMahon’s last match was in 2010. He lost to Bret Hart at WrestleMania XXVI.

Pat McAfee has participated in two WWE matches, making his WWE in-ring debut at NXT Takeover XXX in 2020 losing to Adam Cole. McAfee returned to the ring for NXT TakeOver: WarGames IV teaming with Pete Dunne, Oney Lorcan, and Danny Burch in a losing effort to Cole, Kyle O’Reilly, Bobby Fish, and Roderick Strong.

McAfee joined the SmackDown commentary team last April.

WrestleMania 38 is set to take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

