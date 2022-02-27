Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee is reportedly listed in the internal schedule for WrestleMania 38, according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer.

Meltzer tweeted, “As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania.”

As noted, John Pollock of POST Wrestling reported on Friday that Vince is scheduled to begin a program with SmackDown commentator Pat McAfee soon and that the feud would include WrestleMania 38.

McMahon’s last match was in 2010, losing to Bret Hart at WrestleMania XVI.

Pat McAfee made his WWE in-ring debut at the “Takeover: XXX” event in 2020, where he lost to Adam Cole.

It was announced during last night’s SmackDown that Vince McMahon would be a special guest on The Pat McAfee Show next Thursday.

WWE WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

As of last night, Vince McMahon vs. Pat McAfee was listed as a match on the internal schedule for WrestleMania. — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) February 26, 2022

Stay tuned for updates.

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]