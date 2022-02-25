Paul Heyman has recently caught up with The Zaslow Show where he spoke about the Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns feud.

The two men have been going back and forth for many years now, with WrestleMania 38 being the third time they will compete at the event. However, Paul Heyman does not view this as a trilogy.

“I don’t really view this as a trilogy fight. I view this as a first-time-ever because this is the first time that Brock Lesnar is stepping into the ring at WrestleMania with the Tribal Chief. And I think that anything that’s happened before Roman Reigns was the Tribal Chief is, is, is the prelude to, to the run of Roman Reigns’ career that will go down in history as the greatest of all time.

“And a proved positive is that we already announced today that Lesnar vs Roman Reigns with Brock Lesnar attempting to win the Universal Title because Brock Lesnar won’t be WWE Champion by the time WrestleMania rolls around. Not if I have my way about it. And, that will headline night number two, which is WrestleMania Sunday which is, which is the main event of the grandest stage of them all.

“So the fact that we’re announcing almost a month out what the main event of WrestleMania is going to be, and the fact that it features Roman Reigns is a testament to the fact that the Tribal Chief is the greatest box office attraction in WWE history.”

Paul Heyman also gave more thoughts on the man he is currently working with, Roman Reigns. He believes that he is the greatest box office draw in the history of the wrestling business.

“He is the greatest box office attraction in the history of this industry and I’ll prove it to you. Last year WWE grossed a billion dollars,” Heyman pointed out. “You go by the gross receipts, you go by the net receipts and both of them scream, ‘Roman Reigns’. Everyone has to acknowledge the Tribal Chief as the greatest of all time.

“He has stepped into the future that we all predicted he would step into, 10 years ago. This is where Roman Reigns was destined to be. He has worked his a– off to become the top star in this industry and the top box office attraction of all time.”

