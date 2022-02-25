Roman Reigns has given his thoughts on the news that he and Brock Lesnar will likely headline night two of WrestleMania 38.

The Tribal Chief put out a tweet stating: “…and the last image of #WrestleMania is me standing with two championships over a broken, beaten, defeated, and humiliated Brock Lesnar. #GodMode #WitnessMe”

If the two do close out the show, this will mark the third time that Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar have competed in the main event of WrestleMania. However, the current Universal Champion has not won either of those matches. At WrestleMania 31, Seth Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank to defeat both men. While at WrestleMania 35, the Beast picked up the victory.

This is the first match that has been confirmed for night two this year. Reigns and Lesnar will put their titles on the line, in what has been confirmed as a Winner Take All match.

The only other encounter with a confirmed night is the SmackDown Women’s Championship encounter. Charlotte Flair will defend the title against Ronda Rousey on night one of the event. So far, the other matches that have been announced are yet to be attached to a specific night.

WrestleMania 38 will take place on Saturday, April 2, and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. So far the following matches have been confirmed for the two nights:

Title vs. Title “Winner Take All” Match (Night Two)

WWE Champion Brock Lesnar vs. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns

RAW Women’s Title Match

Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair

SmackDown Women’s Title Match (Night One)

Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

WWE Hall of Famer Edge vs. TBA

