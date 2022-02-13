Former WWE star Enzo Amore, now known as nZo on the independent wrestling scene, posted a recent photo to social media. In it, the outspoken character looks to be more ripped than ever.

nZo did some work with Major League Wrestling in the latter part of 2021. More recently, he’s been working with the promotion NEW (Northeast Wrestling) and appeared at the Twitch special “Zicky Dice’s Outlandish Paradise” last month.

He was also a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, he talked about the differences between himself and the AEW roster, making it seem like he wasn’t much interested in Tony Khan directing him.

“Do you know what the difference between me and all the kids that work for Tony Khan is? Want me to tell you what the difference is? I’ll tell you the difference between me and all the kids that work for Tony Khan is. Tony Khan says something I don’t like, I’ll punch him right in his f**king mouth,” he claimed. “That’s the difference. I’m a real one, and I don’t give a damn who you are, I don’t work for anybody.”

You can see the photo of nZo below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ringside News (@ringsidenewscom)

There’s also a before photo featured below, with nZo alongside Mick Foley:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by nZo 🖤 (FKA Enzo Amore) (@real1)

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]