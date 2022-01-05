Former WWE Superstar nZo Amore was a recent guest on Busted Open Radio. During the interview, he talked about the differences between himself and the AEW roster. nZo went on to claim that he would punch Tony Khan if he needed to.

“Do you know what the difference between me and all the kids that work for Tony Khan is? Want me to tell you what the difference is? I’ll tell you the difference between me and all the kids that work for Tony Khan is. Tony Khan says something I don’t like, I’ll punch him right in his f**king mouth,” he claimed. “That’s the difference. I’m a real one, and I don’t give a damn who you are, I don’t work for anybody.”

nZo then went on to talk about MJF. He says he gets tagged frequently about doing promos with him for AEW. However, nZo believes that if AEW really wants numbers, they should call him as he has always provided that.

“I get tagged in things all the time with this little MF’er from Long Island,” he said. “People are like, ‘oh, nZo, you and MF’er will be a great promo.’ Well, Tony Khan, you can call my ass then if you really want to see some f**king numbers. Because you guys aren’t doing numbers until you see nZo on the screen.

“WWE, they saw numbers when I was on the screen, and that s--t ain’t no lie,” he said. “Ring Of Honor, number one trend in the world. Survivor Series? Do you have any idea how much money it cost to market Survivor Series? To trend number one in the world for a $2500 ticket, do you have any idea what kind of power that takes? I’m one man against the world.”

Aside from Tony Khan, nZo Amore also told a great story about former AEW TNT Champion Brodie Lee. This came from his time in WWE, where The Wyatt Family were the first people he faced on the main roster. nZo praised the former TNT Champion for making him look great in the finish.

“We are on a loop where nobody theoretically should know who we are. Show up to the arena, Enzo and Cass vs. The Ascension, they go over. The lights dim and The Wyatt Family comes out. The Wyatt family stars beating up Enzo and Cass, the Big Show’s music hits, the Big Show makes the save and it turns into a three on three. The Wyatt Family vs. Enzo and Cass and the Big Show on my first ever live event.

“I’m tripping, I’m like, ‘oh man, this is kind of crazy. We are wrestling The Wyatt Family, Braun’s big as s--t.’ But Big Show looks over and he goes, ‘alright Enzo, what do you do for a comeback?’ I’m like, ‘what? I’ve never blown a comeback ever. I take the heat and I tag in Cass, alright? I don’t do anything else.’ But I’m like, ‘I’m blowing the comeback?’ And who do you know raises his hand? Brodie,” nZo revealed. “Brodie’s like, ‘Enzo, what the f--k do you do for a comeback?’

“So I’m like, ‘what the f**k?’ So now my boy Brodie, Luke Harper. I’ve got to tell you man, Luke Harper wanted to make me look good,” nZo stated. “He wanted to bump for me that day. This guy’s huge, he has no business bumping for little Enzo hitting the ground at all. But that day, when we went to that arena, I blew the comeback on Luke Harper and he flew all over the ring and made me look way tougher than I was at that time. I’m a little guy, and here he is making me look a million bucks.”

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open Radio with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

