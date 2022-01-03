WWE Hall of Famer, Mick Foley, built a career on matches and moments that had an effect on the wrestling business for years to follow. Certain moments included falling from the top of the hell onto the announce table, falling through the top of the cell into the ring, going through a flaming table with Edge, and more.

Mick Foley had many memorable matches. While talking with Thunder Rosa, Foley explained why he was never worried about the “oohs and ahhs” of wrestling.

“I was always a believer in the impression a match left,” Foley stated. “I’m not worried about how many oohs and ahhs I got, it’s the feeling people have after the match. And hopefully, you want to leave a lasting, most of what we do is fun and disposable right? And it’s great, I think I once, in one of my books, you know there’s so much wrestling going on, it’s kind of like going through a sushi place with the revolving, you know, revolving trays. You grab it and it’s good and everything’s good. And then at the end of the meal, you’re not even sure what you had. It’s really rare to grab on to something, wrestling wise that you can really embrace, enjoy, digest, and keep with you.”

Mick Foley has not made an appearance for AEW to date, however, he has spoken with Tony Khan. Foley recalled his most recent conversations with the owner of AEW.

“I’ve only interacted with Tony (Khan) twice in the last little over a year. And the one interaction was wondering how I can help Jon Huber’s family and the second one was asking if they could procure the rights to Thunderstruck,” Foley explained. “I just think that you know, there are things you hear in your head {hums the sounds}, it would be such a great, such a great entrance.”

