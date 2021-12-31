Mercedes Martinez took to Twitter this week to thank AEW President Tony Khan for signing her to a contract.

As noted, Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT saw Martinez make her return to the company. Martinez interfered in the AEW TBS Title Tournament semi-finals match between Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill, allowing Cargill to advance to the finals against Ruby Soho next Wednesday. Khan later announced that Martinez had signed with the company. You can click here for our original report on Martinez making her AEW return and being signed.

In an update, Martinez tweeted and said she’s blessed, humbled and ready to be unleashed.

“The hustle/grind never stops! Blessed, humbled & READY to be UNLEASHED! Thank u @TonyKhan @AEW To everyone that believes in me & what I can bring to wrestling. Cheer, boo, hate, love me…but RESPECT ME & what I continue to bring to this business. #RUGGEDandTHUGGED #OGBADASS,” she wrote.

On a related note, Rosa took to Twitter and teased that she may have some back-up coming to help her in AEW.

“I need some back up in @AEW tired of these 3 on 1 matchup’s #AEW!#AEWDYNAMITE,” she wrote.

WWE released Martinez on August 6, along with other budget cuts. She debuted with Impact Wrestling on the October 7 edition of Impact, and went on to win the Knockouts Knockdown Tournament. Martinez previously made her AEW debut at the 2019 All Out pay-per-view, as the Joker in the Casino Battle Royale. She then worked the November 5, 2019 edition of AEW Dark, teaming with Big Swole for a loss to Allie and Sadie Gibbs.

