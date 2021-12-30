Wednesday’s live New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite drew 975,000 viewers on TNT, according to Showbuzz Daily.

This is down 4.41% from last week’s Holiday Bash episode, which drew 1.020 million viewers.

The final Dynamite of 2021 drew a 0.37 rating in the key 18-49 demographic this week. This is equal with last week’s 0.37 rating. This week’s 0.37 key demographic rating represents 485,000 viewers who watched the show from that 18-49 demo. This is up 1.04% from last week’s 480,000 18-49 viewers that the 0.37 key demo rating represented, according to Wrestlenomics.

The final Dynamite on TNT ranked #4 on the Cable Top 150 this week with the 0.37 rating in the 18-49 key demographic. This is down from last week’s #2 ranking.

Dynamite ranked #30 in viewership for the night on cable this week. This is down from last week’s #26 ranking.

The New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite drew the best key demo viewership since October 27. Dynamite had major competition from college football this week, plus some competition from the NBA and college basketball. Wednesday’s viewership was down 4.41% from last week, while the 18-49 key demo rating was even with last week.

This week’s Dynamite viewership was down 0.20% from the same week in 2020. The key demo rating was down 7.50% from the previous year. The 2020 episode was the Brodie Lee Celebration of Life special, and went head-to-head with WWE NXT.

The 9:15pm Oregon vs. Oklahoma college football game on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.14 rating, drawing 4.735 million viewers. The 5:45pm Clemson vs. Iowa State college football game on ESPN topped the night in viewership on cable with 4.902 million viewers, ranking #2 on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.13 key demo rating.

Regarding the 2021 totals, Dynamite drew a total of 46.374 million viewers over 52 episodes, which includes Friday and Saturday episodes, for an average of 891,810 viewers per episode. Dynamite averaged a 0.34 18-49 key demo rating in 2021. To compare, the average 2021 viewership is up 10% from the 810,755 viewers per episode over 53 episodes that Dynamite averaged in 2020, and down 1.27% from the 903,333 viewers per episode over 12 episodes that Dynamite averaged in 2019.

Wednesday’s New Year’s Smash edition of AEW Dynamite aired live from Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, and featured a several happenings advertised ahead of time – the return of Jim Ross, CM Punk’s Daily’s Place debut, Christian Cage, Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus and AEW World Tag Team Champions Lucha Bros. vs. Matt Hardy, Isiah Kassidy, Marq Quen and AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR, Jade Cargill vs. Thunder Rosa in a semi-finals match for the AEW TBS Title Tournament, Eddie Kingston, Santana and Ortiz vs. Daniel Garcia and 2point0, plus Adam Cole, Bobby Fish and Kyle O’Reilly vs. Best Friends and Orange Cassidy, which was the main event.

Below is our 2021 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 6 Episode: 662,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 1 episode)

January 13 Episode: 762,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash Night 2 episode)

January 20 Episode: 854,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 27 Episode: 734,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 3 Episode: 844,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Beach Break episode)

February 10 Episode: 741,000 viewers with a 0.29 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 17 Episode: 747,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 24 Episode: 831,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 3 Episode: 934,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 10 Episode: 743,000 viewers with a 0.32 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Revolution episode)

March 17 Episode: 768,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (St. Patrick’s Day Slam episode)

March 24 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

March 31 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.26 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 7 Episode: 688,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 14 Episode: 1.219 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (First episode following WWE NXT move to Tuesday)

April 21 Episode: 1.104 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

April 28 Episode: 889,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 5 Episode: 1.090 million viewers with a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Blood & Guts episode)

May 12 Episode: 936,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 19 Episode: 821,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic

May 28 Episode: 526,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 4 Episode: 462,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 11 Episode: 487,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 18 Episode: 552,000 viewers with a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Friday Night Dynamite episode)

June 26 Episode: 649,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

June 30 Episode: 883,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

July 7 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Road Rager episode)

July 14 Episode: 1.025 million viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 1 episode)

July 21 Episode: 1.148 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fyter Fest Night 2 episode)

July 28 Episode: 1.108 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Fight for the Fallen episode)

August 4 Episode: 1.102 million viewers with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Homecoming episode)

August 11 Episode: 979,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 18 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

August 25 Episode: 1.172 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (CM Punk debut episode)

September 1 Episode: 1.047 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 8 Episode: 1.319 million viewers with a 0.52 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-All Out episode)

September 15 Episode: 1.175 million viewers with a 0.44 rating in the 18-49 demographic

September 22 Episode: 1.273 million viewers with a 0.48 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Grand Slam episode)

September 29 Episode: 1.152 million viewers with a 0.45 rating in the 18-49 demographic

October 6 Episode: 1.053 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Second Anniversary episode)

October 16 Episode: 727,000 viewers with a 0.28 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 23 Episode: 575,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Saturday Night Dynamite episode)

October 27 Episode: 941,000 viewers with a 0.40 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Return to normal Wednesday timeslot)

November 3 Episode: 878,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 10 Episode: 913,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

November 17 Episode: 984,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Post-Full Gear episode)

November 24 Episode: 898,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 1 Episode: 861,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 8 Episode: 872,000 viewers with a 0.33 rating in the 18-49 demographic

December 15 Episode: 948,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Winter Is Coming episode)

December 22 Episode: 1.020 million viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Holiday Bash episode)

December 29 Episode: 975,000 viewers with a 0.37 rating in the 18-49 demographic (New Year’s Smash episode)

2021 Viewership Total: 46.374 million viewers over 52 episodes (including Friday & Saturday episodes)

2021 Viewership Average: 891,810 viewers per episode

2021 18-49 Key Demographic Rating Average: 0.34 per episode

2020 Total: 42.970 million viewers over 53 episodes

2020 Average: 810,755 viewers per episode

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode