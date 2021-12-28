WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley recently spoke to Metro about Bray Wyatt’s pro wrestling future. Since his WWE release, the former Universal Champion hasn’t been seen in the ring. However, Foley believes he would be beneficial to any company in the business.

“Oh, wherever he decides to go will benefit from him being there. And that’s great to know,” Mick Foley added. “When somebody has success and an amazing pop and reaction, like Ruby Soho, it just shows you.” (H/T to Metro for the transcriptions.)

Mick Foley also discussed the impact of a WWE release. He admitted that in the past, that could be the end of someone’s career. However, nowadays, that isn’t necessarily the option due to how many other places talent can go and work.

“Because [thinking of] mental health, you get that call from WWE that your time is up, that used to be seen as a death knell on a career,” Foley stated. “And now people are like, ‘Hey I get to go somewhere else and ply my craft’. I like the idea that there are other places available.”

Wyatt was let go from WWE back on July 31, and while he has been linked with a variety of promotions, he is yet to return to wrestling. His non-compete clause did expire back in October, meaning he is able to appear anywhere now.

Windham has been confirmed for an event during WrestleMania weekend next year. He will be appearing at the WrestleCon Convention as it returns to a full-scale event following COVID-19.

While an in-ring return has yet to happen for him, Bray Wyatt will be stepping into the movie world. He has been filming an upcoming horror film recently as he begins his venture into that side of entertainment.