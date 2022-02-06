As seen below, Paige has added some highlights to her hair to switch up her look. She writes, “Hello Twitter,” alongside several shots of her new hair color.

Paige has been out of action since being forced to retire in 2018 after suffering a neck injury at a December 2017 WWE live event. She has often teased a ring return or expressed interest in wrestling again. In recent weeks, Paige was rumored for a huge surprise return at the WWE Royal Rumble, but that never came to fruition.

Paige took some time to react to the outpouring of fan interest when Rumble season rolled around once again.

“Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January,” Paige wrote. She then added, “I tell ya what though, it does feel fu**ing awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling [heart emoji].

