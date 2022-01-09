There were many times last year when former WWE Divas Champion, Paige, dropped hints indicating she is preparing to make a return to the ring.

In September 2021, Paige tweeted out “January” and “I’m not done yet. [flexed biceps]” shortly after discussing a possible pro wrestling return on her Twitch stream. During the same stream, Paige mentioned how she wants her return to be a surprise so she won’t give out a timeframe.

A month later, in October 2021, Paige fueled speculation by posting a picture of her wrestling boots with the Divas Title and a poster of the film Fighting With My Family in the background.

After WWE announced the names of some upcoming Royal Rumble participants on Friday Night SmackDown, Paige’s name started trending despite her name never being mentioned on the show. Upon realizing this, she pointed out how it is January — the month of the Rumble.

“Wait I was trending again? I mean, it is January,” Paige wrote. She then added, “I tell ya what though, it does feel fu**ing awesome to see so many people even after 4 years, miss me wrestling [heart emoji].

Paige has also previously said that she is hoping to follow in the footsteps of WWE Hall of Famer Edge and AEW star Bryan Danielson, who overcame the odds and returned from seemingly career-ending injuries.

Paige, 29, was forced to retire after suffering a career-ending neck injury at a Dec. 2017 WWE live event. It was believed that she was under contract with WWE through 2023, but Paige recently revealed that her deal expires in June 2022. Her last appearance on WWE television was when she returned to SmackDown via Skype on March 20, 2020, to confront Bayley and Sasha Banks and announced that Bayley would defend her title at the time in a six-way elimination match at WrestleMania 36. The match ultimately became a 5-way elimination match when Dana Brooke was unable to compete.

