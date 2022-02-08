On last night’s WWE RAW, MVP entered through the crowd ahead of his in-ring segment with WWE Champion Bobby Lashley.

One can assume that Lashley walked down the ramp by himself as he was in his hometown of Denver, Colorado. As expected, the crowd at the Ball Arena gave Lashley a loud ovation. In recent weeks, Lashley has behaved more like a babyface on RAW, and has been seen greeting fans en route to the ring.

The promo segment saw MVP mentioning how Lashley didn’t require assistance from WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns to defeat Brock Lesnar at last month’s Royal Rumble event. MVP then gave props to Lesnar for winning the 30-Man Royal Rumble to set up his WrestleMania 38 match with Reigns. However, MVP stated that Lesnar’s hopes of making it a Title vs. Title match in April was “pure fantasy.”

MVP then addressed the other Elimination Chamber participants, pegging them as “men” as opposed to Lashley and Lesnar, who are “monsters.” Lashley then knocked Lesnar for showing up with his “little MMA gloves” last week, before fantasizing about the being locked inside the Elimination Chamber structure with Lesnar. Lashley said he was looking forward to putting Lesnar in a hospital ahead of WrestleMania.

Lashley will defend his WWE Title against Lesnar, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory, AJ Styles and Riddle on February 19. You can see the photo of MVP walking through the crowd below.

MVP coming to the ring from the crowd pic.twitter.com/xBqP1gDwpU — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 8, 2022

#WWE Champion Bobby Lashley and MVP are in the ring. Lashley: "When Brock wakes up in a hospital shaking at the mere sound of 'Bobby Lashley', this Beast can go challenge for the Universal Championship at #WrestleMania. I will defend my #WWE Championship in the main event…" pic.twitter.com/51URWHKXFW — WrestlingINC.com (@WrestlingInc) February 8, 2022

"It's not me locked in the Elimination Chamber with @BrockLesnar, it's gonna be Brock locked in the Chamber with me!" – @fightbobby#WWERaw #WWEChamber pic.twitter.com/xwF55dQSoW — WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2022

