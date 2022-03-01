It appears RAW Superstar Alexa Bliss and Ryan Cabrera are on the verge of tying the knot.

On Monday, Bliss shared photos from a bachelorette party held for her over the weekend. As seen below, Bliss thanked her friends for organizing “the best bachelorette weekend ever.”

What an amazing weekend! Thank you to @joylynnjohnson & @chrisprovino for planning & organizing the best bachelorette weekend ever 🖤 my heart is so full with love & fun from the whole weekend! Had an amazing time @mandalaybay – thank you @adamkentphotography for capturing so many great moments from the weekend

The likes of Athena (fka Ember Moon) and Lina Fanene (fka Nia Jax) attended the party.

This week’s RAW was held in Bliss’ hometown of Columbus, Ohio. However, Bliss did not appear on the show, possibly because of her weekend bachelorette party held at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.

Bliss and Carbera got engaged in November 2020, exactly a year after they began dating. Last August, Bliss told ET Online that the couple was planning to tie the knot in a desert wedding this April after WrestleMania 38. Bliss revealed that Carbera was “doing all the planning” for their big day.

Alexa Bliss returned to the ring at the Elimination Chamber event recently. In her first match back since last year’s Money in the Bank, Bliss faced five other women in an Elimination Chamber Match. Bianca Belair would eventually prevail to secure her shot against RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38.

