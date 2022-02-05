As seen in the images below, former WWE NXT Tag Team Champion Oney Lorcan has returned to the squared circle under his pre-WWE name, Biff Busick. He appeared at Beyond Wrestling 91 in Providence, Rhode Island last night to compete against SLADE in a no DQ match, which Biff ended up winning.

Before he was signed by WWE, Oney Lorcan had worked for numerous independent promotions including Beyond Wrestling, PWG, and CZW. This was a homecoming of sorts for the wrestler that made it to the mainstream in WWE NXT. He was released from WWE in early November 2021 due to ongoing budget cuts made by the company.

Other stars that appeared on the shows include AEW’s Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder), Wheeler Yuta, and Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona.

You can see the full results below:

– Whatever It Takes (Mark Sterling & VSK) defeated “The Real Life Cupid” Love Doug & The Romantic Touch

– “Weapon X” Matt Makowski (w/ Travis Huckabee) defeated “The Alternative” Anthony Greene

– Rex Lawless & Willow Nightingale defeated Shook Crew (Bobby Orlando & Bryce Donovan w/ Bobby Jr)

– “The Prize” Alec Price defeated “Mr IWTV” Marcus Mathers

– The Righteous (Vincent, Dutch & Bateman w/ Vita Vonstarr) defeated Teddy Goodz (w/ Little Mean Kathleen) and Waves & Curls (Traevon Jordan & Jaelyn Brandyn)

– Matt Cardona (w/ Mark Sterling & VSK) defeated Rickey Shane Page

– Miracle Generation (Kylon King & Dustin Waller) defeated Bear Country (Bear Bronson & Bear Boulder), Above the Rest (Gabriel Skye & Tristan Thai) , & The Air Show (Razorwing & Mach10)

– The Foundation: Hot Wheelz Edition (Tracy Williams, Wheeler Yuta & Rhett Titus) defeated Kings & Queen of the District (Trish Adora, Jordan Blade & Eel O’Neal)

– “The Russian Dynamite” Masha Slamovich defeated “The Wounded Owl” LuFisto

– No DQ Match

Biff Busick vs SLADE (No DQ)

You can see images from last night’s show below:

That said, have some pictures of the bloodbath between SLADE & Biff. One might be from Rikers Island but the other clearly has escaped from prison. #Day91 pic.twitter.com/3u2mGr04EU — Adam Cardoza a.k.a. (@juliusblaise) February 5, 2022

