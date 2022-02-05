WWE.com shared nearly 100 photos of last weekend’s Premium Live Event, the WWE Royal Rumble. As seen below, there are behind-the-scenes shots of top stars like Edge, Ronda Rousey, WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, & WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, among others.

Michelle McCool also posted some additional photos on her Instagram account, including one where The Undertaker is assisting their daughter as she walks along the top rope.

Last weekend’s Royal Rumble 2022 featured a number of memorable moments including the return of former RAW Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey and further twists and turns in the Brock Lesnar – Roman Reigns saga. If you would like to see full results from the show, they are available at this link.

We also noted how the WWE Royal Rumble had a local economic impact of $8.3 million in revenue “supporting the jobs of thousands of hospitality professionals throughout the region.” Additionally, The Rumble also generated 11,000 hotel room stays in the area.

If you would like to see the entirety of the 94 behind-the-scenes photos, they are available at this link. You can see several highlights below, including some personal photos between The Undertaker and Michelle McCool from the latter’s Instagram account.

You can see the photos below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle McCool-Calaway (@mimicalacool)

