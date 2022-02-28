Powerhouse Hobbs recently appeared on Rasslin’ ahead of AEW’s Revolution this weekend where the Team Taz member will compete in the Face of the Revolution ladder match. The winner will earn a TNT Title shot, and Hobbs noted that this will be a different type of encounter due to the people involved.

“You can see, beef, beef, and more beef, if you want to,” Hobbs said on the size of wrestlers in the ladder match. “It’s going to be different. Don’t expect me to do a lot of flying. I am going to be doing a lot of throwing, then when it’s time to climb that ladder, I am going to climb it and win.”

During the time that Powerhouse Hobbs has been under contract with AEW, a lot of big names have joined the company. From Adam Cole to Bryan Danielson, Tony Khan has recruited some top guys. However, for the upcoming star, he is simply focused on one thing, himself.

“I only focus on me, I could care less who comes in. I know my goals, and what I want to do. What I want to say, and what I want to become. So, I focus on Will, that’s it,” he stated. “It’s exciting because it helps build the company, and helps us get to new heights and levels. But, I focus on Will.”

Powerhouse Hobbs also discussed dream matches for himself in wrestling. He admitted that CM Punk was one for him, and the Team Taz star spoke about how much that encounter meant to him.

“Punk was on my list, and I got a chance to do that,” he said. “I remember going to shows watching him. If you were to ask me, a year ago, two years ago, or three or five, if I were thinking about working him, actually getting the chance to. I would have told you, ‘No.’ But that was very up there for me, that was a very special match. Being because it was about a month, exactly a month since my mom passed away. So it meant a whole lot, and he knew that. It was a very special thing for me.”

