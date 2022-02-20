Progress Wrestling held its “Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You” event today at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. In the main event, Cara Noir retained the Progress Wrestling World Championship against Shane Strickland.
Ring of Honor Champion Jonathan Gresham also successfully defended his title against Dean Allmark.
Below are the results:
Fatal Four Way Match
Danny Black defeated Maverick Mayhew, Callum Newman, and Joe Lando.
Singles Match
Spike Trivet defeated Man Like DeReiss via referee’s decision.
Singles Match
Gene Munny defeated Brendan White.
Triple Threat Tag Team Match
The Sunshine Machine (TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo) defeated North West Strong (Luke Jacobs & Keinen Krishna) and Charles Crowley & ELIJAH.
ROH World Championship Match
Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Dean Allmark
ThunderBastard Match To Determine The #1 Contender For The PROGRESS Women’s World Championship
Kanji defeated Session Moth Martina, Charlie Morgan, Lana Austin, Skye Smitson, Mercedez Blaze and Taonga
PROGRESS World Championship Match
Cara Noir (c) defeated Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland
💥 TITLE V TITLE?
@TheJonGresham @Cara_Noir 👀👀#PROGRESSwrestling #RingOfHonor pic.twitter.com/UTlEVDqPqQ
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 20, 2022
Sweet mother, SWERVE is the absolute realest
What a match#Chapter129 pic.twitter.com/lTMQ3Vzk7L
— Gene Munny (@imsomunny) February 20, 2022
😎@DomTheGooner1 and @@TheJonGresham – @ringofhonor @MrLeeMcAteer @bestym pic.twitter.com/6jgBuV2UVv
— 🌗 PROGRESS Wrestling (@ThisIs_Progress) February 20, 2022
T O M O R R O W N I G H T
My long awaited return to @ThisIs_Progress
I’m coming for gold this time ♠️ pic.twitter.com/Z0r6MZn836
— Charlie Morgan (@CharlieMorganuk) February 19, 2022
Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]