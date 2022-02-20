Progress Wrestling held its “Chapter 129: I Choo-Choo-Choose You” event today at the Electric Ballroom in London, England. In the main event, Cara Noir retained the Progress Wrestling World Championship against Shane Strickland.

Ring of Honor Champion Jonathan Gresham also successfully defended his title against Dean Allmark.

Below are the results:

Fatal Four Way Match

Danny Black defeated Maverick Mayhew, Callum Newman, and Joe Lando.

Singles Match

Spike Trivet defeated Man Like DeReiss via referee’s decision.

Singles Match

Gene Munny defeated Brendan White.

Triple Threat Tag Team Match

The Sunshine Machine (TK Cooper & Chuck Mambo) defeated North West Strong (Luke Jacobs & Keinen Krishna) and Charles Crowley & ELIJAH.

ROH World Championship Match

Jonathan Gresham (c) defeated Dean Allmark

ThunderBastard Match To Determine The #1 Contender For The PROGRESS Women’s World Championship

Kanji defeated Session Moth Martina, Charlie Morgan, Lana Austin, Skye Smitson, Mercedez Blaze and Taonga

PROGRESS World Championship Match

Cara Noir (c) defeated Shane ‘Swerve’ Strickland

Sweet mother, SWERVE is the absolute realest What a match#Chapter129 pic.twitter.com/lTMQ3Vzk7L — Gene Munny (@imsomunny) February 20, 2022

T O M O R R O W N I G H T My long awaited return to @ThisIs_Progress I’m coming for gold this time ♠️ pic.twitter.com/Z0r6MZn836 — Charlie Morgan (@CharlieMorganuk) February 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]